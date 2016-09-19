Little Rock teen's family offers $5,000 for information that leads to arrest of his killer

The family of an April homicide victim is offering a cash reward for information that helps apprehend the 17-year-old's killer.

In a news release from Little Rock police, Jayden Burgie's family said it will give $5,000 to whoever "provides information that leads to the successful arrest, prosecution and conviction" of the person or people who shot Burgie.

Burgie was shot multiple times at Briarwood Apartment Homes at 801 S. Rodney Parham on April 8, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636.