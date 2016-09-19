Home /
55-year-old Arkansas man hit by SUV while walking, killed
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
A Hot Springs man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Jonesboro, state police said.
Ronald Rodger Rosemergy, 55, was walking north near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street when he was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer traveling west on Johnson Avenue at 8:03 p.m., according to a police report. The vehicle's driver was not named in the report.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
Rosemergy was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, police said.
The death was the 377th of the year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 55-year-old Arkansas man hit by SUV while walking, killed
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.