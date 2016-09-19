Interim leader of Arkansas' Division of Youth Services picked as director

The interim director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services’ Division of Youth Services has been named to fill the position permanently.

Betty Guhman, who previously served as Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s senior adviser, was initially hired in late July as temporary head of the division during a search for its permanent director.

In a statement Monday, the department said it had picked Guhman to take the director title.

“[Guhman's] years and breadth of experience in child welfare and human services have equipped her with an invaluable set of skills, and while she will certainly be missed in her role as my senior advisor, I know the state and our children are better served with Betty at the helm at DYS,” Hutchinson said of Guhman's hire.

Guhman began her career in 1973 as a protective service worker for what is now the DHS Division of Children and Family Services. Four years later, she was named deputy commissioner of the department's then-newly formed Division of Youth Services.

Throughout her career, she has held a number of jobs in public service and government, including serving as Hutchinson's senior adviser from 2014 to earlier this year.

