It's a contraction that owns its own

Many people asked me to talk about the difference between "its" and "it's."

"Its" is the word that indicates possession.

The couch is hideous, but its one merit is that it's free.

Use "its" for its taste, its home, its characteristic, its color.

"It's" should be used only as a contraction for "it is." If you plan to write an "it's" into a sentence, read it to yourself and substitute "it is." If this changes the meaning, you need to use "its" instead.

It's (it is) this one, not that one.

It's (it is) about time he got fired.

It's (it is) last call!

Everyday vs. every day

"Everyday" is a descriptive word that means ordinary, common or nothing special.

This is my everyday watch. On weekends, I break out the gold one.

"Every day" means daily.

I have weekends off, but sometimes I feel as if I work every day.

Big difference

Wrong: This sequel is not noticeably different than the original.

Right: This sequel is not noticeably different from the original.

You should always use "different from."

I remember this with the ABCs. "Different" starts with a D, "from" starts with an F, and "than" starts with a T. D and F are much closer together in the alphabet. So, use "different from" when you're comparing things.

There is/there are

I will explain this one under slight protest.

"There is" must be followed in a sentence by a single item. The phrase "there are" is followed by multiple items.

Right: "There is only one person for me," the lovesick teenager said.

Right: "There are many reasons you should vote for

me," the candidate told the crowd.

Wrong: There's so many things I want to tell you.

Right: There are so many things I want to tell you.

Wrong: There's kids all over the playground.

Right: There are kids all over the playground.

My objection is that "there is" and "there are" are weak ways to start sentences. Starting with the subject is better in those sentences.

Better: "You're the only one for me," the lovesick teenager said.

Better: "I have many reasons why you should vote for me," the candidate told the crowd.

Diaper detail

Recently, I flew out of the Baltimore airport, where a sign just outside the restroom read:

Baby changing station.

Being the stickler I can sometimes be, I wondered how teeny tiny the changing station was. All that was missing was a hyphen:

Baby-changing station

This is because the station is for changing babies (their diapers, not the babies).

Without the hyphen, it sounds as if the changing station is wee. No pun intended.

A buss is still a buss

A friend saw this disturbing sign outside his hotel. It read something like this:

X Busses

Service entrance Z

You can ride a bus. The plural is buses. A buss is a kiss, and the plural is busses. I guess the hotel may have had a kissing booth set up, but I doubt it.

Sources: M-W.com, Washington State University

Contact Bernadette at

bkwordmonger@gmail.com

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016