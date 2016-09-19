Home /
Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated, fleeing police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Monday on a handful of misdemeanor charges including driving while intoxicated on drugs, fleeing arrest and refusing to submit to a chemical test, according to Arkansas State Police.
John Powers, 37, of Little Rock was originally flagged for traveling 80 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone in Sherwood, according to the report. State police say Powers refused to stop and attempted to flee byhis vehicle and on foot.
Powers also faces charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding, failing to stop or yield and using a fake license plate.
Powers' bail is set at $7,500. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated, fleeing police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.