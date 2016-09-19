Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 19, 2016, 10:29 a.m.
Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated, fleeing police

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.

john-powers-37-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

John Powers, 37, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday on a handful of misdemeanor charges including driving while intoxicated on drugs, fleeing arrest and refusing to submit to a chemical test, according to Arkansas State Police.

John Powers, 37, of Little Rock was originally flagged for traveling 80 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone in Sherwood, according to the report. State police say Powers refused to stop and attempted to flee byhis vehicle and on foot.

Powers also faces charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding, failing to stop or yield and using a fake license plate.

Powers' bail is set at $7,500. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

