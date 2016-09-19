Little Rock woman accused of forgery, drug possession

A Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday on charges of first-degree forgery, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all of which are felonies, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers arrived at 925 S. University Ave. around 12:55 p.m. after getting a call about a forgery in progress, according to a police report. Lisa Baker, 37, of Little Rock was found to be in possession of a counterfeit $20 bill, the report said.

Police said Baker was also in possession of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device with residue.

Baker's bail is set at $13,500. A court date is scheduled for Oct 3.