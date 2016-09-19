Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 19, 2016, 12:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: Little Rock's Midtown Billiards catches fire

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m. Updated today at 11:33 a.m.

smoke-is-visible-coming-from-midtown-billiards-monday-morning

PHOTO BY WALT WEBB

Smoke is visible coming from Midtown Billiards Monday morning.

RAW: Midtown Billiards catches fire

A fire damaged Midtown Billiards Monday in Little Rock. Video by Walt Webb.
Midtown Billiards fire

Midtown Billiards at 1316 S. Main St. caught fire Monday morning, a spokesman for the Little Rock Fi...

Midtown Billiards in Little Rock's South Main district has caught fire.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department said shortly after 11 a.m. that the bar at 1316 S. Main was on fire. He didn't know the extent of the damage or how the blaze had started.

Video from the scene showed flames visible in the front window of the popular establishment. There was no preliminary report of injuries.

