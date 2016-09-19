Home /
PHOTOS: Little Rock's Midtown Billiards catches fire
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m. Updated today at 11:33 a.m.
Midtown Billiards fire
Midtown Billiards at 1316 S. Main St. caught fire Monday morning, a spokesman for the Little Rock Fi...
Midtown Billiards in Little Rock's South Main district has caught fire.
A spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department said shortly after 11 a.m. that the bar at 1316 S. Main was on fire. He didn't know the extent of the damage or how the blaze had started.
Video from the scene showed flames visible in the front window of the popular establishment. There was no preliminary report of injuries.
