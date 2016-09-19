LIVE: Monday Sept. 19 Razorback Press Conference Updates

— Updates from Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Robb Smith's press conferences.

Bret Bielema

— Thought the changes on the offensive line had immediate benefits.

— Said the team handled the preparation.

— Jeremy Sprinkle and Dan Skipper are offensive MVPs. Noted Frank Ragnow, among others, was close. Obviously Ragnow won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Jeremiah Ledbetter was the defensive MVP. Reid Miller the special-teams MVP.

— Jared Cornelius will be back, full go. No significant injuries Saturday.

— Notes that A&M has a more experienced quarterback — Trevor Knight — than the last two years, but probably wants to run the ball more than they have in the past.

— Said the right tackle and center spots were toss-ups and he wouldn't read much into them. Brian Wallace graded out a bit better than Colton Jackson, so was named the starter at right tackle. Jake Raulerson is the starter at center, ahead of Zach Rogers. Said Saturday will depend on this week. ... JC: Wallace appeared much quicker than Jackson in pass protection Saturday. He may or may not start, but he's surpassed Jackson for the moment.

— Austin Allen's comfort level with Dan Enos after a year-plus is very high.

— Noted that A&M's two perimeter rushers are among the best they'll play. Mentioned there could be a 50-30 snap distribution on the offensive line going into the game, but that could change depending on how well people play.

— Notes Ragnow move was strictly about getting best players out there. Opposing teams often try to match up their best pass rushers against the guards, which makes Ragnow being there more valuable. He's a good puller and they like to pull their guards.

— Wallace graded out at better than 90 percent, with only a few busts.

— Said Trevor Knight is a deceptive big man with speed. ... JC: Arkansas will have to be prepared for the QB run game after struggling against TCU.

— Wallace is one player you don't want to have get your hands on you. Feels his care factor is much improved because he felt like the position was going to be his. Responded well when he was with the backups.

— Notes that OU and California drops near the goal line Saturday were teaching moments for the team. Will show the team Thursday.

— Said A&M's defense is very well-coached and the staff uses their players' strengths well. Said the defensive end are spider-like because of how quickly they move away from offensive linemen when they try to touch them.

— Notes A&M's new offensive coordinator has helped improve their run game.

— Expects to face one or two big-time receivers every week, but A&M may have three or four. Feels like the Aggies are figuring out their personnel.

— Said De'Jon Harris is an option at middle linebacker spelling Brooks Ellis. Played a bit Saturday. Feels Dwayne Eugene could handle a few snaps spelling Dre Greenlaw. ... JC: Khalia Hackett has been the guy backing up Brooks Ellis in the nickel packages so far when it matters, but Vernon Hargreaves has hinted that Harris could play a Dre Greenlaw-like role and begin to contribute more. But until that happens. linebacker depth has to be a huge question mark. Hardly any rests for Ellis or Greenlaw.

— T.J. Hammonds could factor more into special teams. Has been a bit behind after his injury.

— Said Keon Hatcher is the glue that makes the receivers go.

— Kickoff return game has to have a big jump moving into the SEC. One subpar return Saturday was a botched assignment by an off returner. Another reason for struggles could be that they took Hackett off special teams. Noted there hasn't been a new return shown through three games. ... JC: So expect one vs. A&M?

— Dan Skipper and Jeremy Sprinkle need to have good games on the edge against players who project to play on the next level. Mentioned JJ Watt excelling in big games against other future pros at Wisconsin.

— Noted Devwah Whaley was close to breaking one. Said he's feeling more comfortable and picked up a few pressures in pass pro that was encouraging.

— Khalia Hackett has been removed from the hotel roster. ... JC: So this could be an avenue for Harris to play more.

— Asked if he'd ever had a player go out without his shirt on like Drew Morgan, said Morgan has done a number of things he'd never seen before.

