Maintenance work to temporarily close lanes of I-40, I-430 traffic

Maintenance work on interstates in Pulaski County will require temporary lane closures later this week, according to highway officials.

On Tuesday, the inside lane of westbound traffic on a portion of Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will be temporarily closed because of maintenance work, affecting travel between Crystal Hill Road and MacArthur Drive, the state Highway and Transportation Department said.

That work shifts Wednesday to Interstate 430, where maintenance will require lane closures for northbound and southbound traffic between Stagecoach and Shackleford roads in Little Rock.

The closures, weather permitting, will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, according to highway officials.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the areas during the lane closures.

More information about the maintenance work on I-40 and I-430 as well as other travel information can be found on the IDrive Arkansas website.