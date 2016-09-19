Police: Gator attacks homeless man in river

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in central Florida say an alligator attacked a homeless man who was swimming in a river.

Melbourne police Cmdr. Dan Lynch told Florida Today that the "alligator came up and grabbed" the man. He said officers were training in the area Monday morning when they heard the man screaming.

Lynch said the officers found him on the river bank with a number of deep punctures along his shoulder.

He was conscious but in pain when medics arrived to take him to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Wildlife officials were called to the scene to search for the gator.