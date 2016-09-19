Razorbacks forgo drama, eye Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen didn't have to lead a fourth-quarter drive or catch a two-point pass or pass and run for a touchdown in overtime for the Razorbacks to win Saturday night.

Instead Allen got to relax during the fourth quarter and watch backup Ty Storey get some snaps as Arkansas rolled to a 42-3 victory over Texas State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"That was nice," Allen said. "Those are the games my mom really likes."

The 39-point victory was in sharp contrast to the Razorbacks' first two games, when they rallied to beat Louisiana Tech 21-20 and won at TCU 41-38 in double overtime.

Arkansas led Texas State 35-0 at halftime after putting together touchdown drives of 82, 87, 50 and 82 yards and scoring on cornerback Ryan Pulley's 25-yard interception return.

"Those first two games were a little stressful," Arkansas tailback Rawleigh Williams said. "To go out and put this one away was a good thing for us."

Arkansas (3-0) made sure it wasn't caught looking back at the TCU victory or ahead to this Saturday night's game against Texas A&M (3-0, 1-0 SEC).

"I really feel like we came out and did exactly what we wanted to do on offense, defense and special teams," Allen said.

Arkansas rose from No. 24 to No. 17 in The Associated Press poll released Sunday.

Texas A&M, which won 29-17 at Auburn, is ranked No. 10 in the AP poll.

The Arkansas-Texas A&M game will be the first matchup of ranked teams involving the Razorbacks since the finale of the 2011 season when they were ranked No. 7 and beat No. 11 Kansas State 29-16 in the Cotton Bowl.

For the third consecutive year -- and sixth time in nine years -- the Razorbacks and Aggies will play in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

The stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, a former Razorback and generous Arkansas donor.

"To open up SEC play in Jerry World, I don't think we could ask for anything better," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said.

Texas A&M came back to beat Arkansas in overtime each of the past two seasons at AT&T Stadium, 35-28 in 2014 and 28-21 in 2015.

"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder after the past two years where we didn't finish the ballgame the way we felt we should've," Arkansas offensive lineman Frank Ragnow said.

The Razorbacks are looking to win their SEC opener for the first time since 2010 when Arkansas beat Georgia 31-24 on the road.

"We've got a lot older guys who have played a lot of SEC games," Allen said. "They've been through it all.

"They know what to expect. I think we're ready for it."

Arkansas hasn't started 4-0 since 2003 when it beat Tulsa, Texas, North Texas and Alabama.

"Our guys, we've said it all along, have been defined by where they've been," Bielema said. "Obviously that game [against Texas A&M] has been a heartbreaker for us.

"But it's a new team, a new opportunity. ... I'm excited to see where we're at in SEC play."

