The Recruiting Guy
Recruits react to Arkansas' victory over Texas State
This article was published today at 8:48 a.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
Arkansas took care of business Saturday night with a 42-3 victory over Texas State and will now face Texas A&M on ESPN at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday night.
Junior CB LaDarrius Bishop of Ashdown:
"The game was great and the guys played great. Seeing how the fans love the Razorbacks made it even better."
RB Maleek Williams of Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte:
"I enjoyed watching it on TV, but I can't wait to get back in the Ville."
DB Korey Hernandez of Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove:
"I love the way the defense dominated, holding them to very few yards over all."
Junior QB Connor Noland of Greenwood:
"I thought Arkansas played great. It was a good win and it's always good to be in the top 25. I though the whole team played well, and they executed how they wanted too. Austin Allen looked great, I think he will continue to get better as the season goes on."
