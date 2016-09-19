Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 19, 2016, 10:30 a.m.
The Recruiting Guy

Recruits react to Arkansas' victory over Texas State

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:48 a.m.

91016-arkansas-democrat-gazettestephen-b-thornton-arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-calls-the-hogs-with-his-team-after-their-ot-victory-over-tcu-saturday-september-10-2016-at-amon-g-carter-stadium-in-ft-worth

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

9/10/16 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON Arkansas' coach Bret Bielema calls the hogs with his team after their OT victory over TCU Saturday September 10, 2016 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth.

Arkansas took care of business Saturday night with a 42-3 victory over Texas State and will now face Texas A&M on ESPN at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday night.

Junior CB LaDarrius Bishop of Ashdown:

"The game was great and the guys played great. Seeing how the fans love the Razorbacks made it even better."

RB Maleek Williams of Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte:

"I enjoyed watching it on TV, but I can't wait to get back in the Ville."

DB Korey Hernandez of Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove:

"I love the way the defense dominated, holding them to very few yards over all."

Junior QB Connor Noland of Greenwood:

"I thought Arkansas played great. It was a good win and it's always good to be in the top 25. I though the whole team played well, and they executed how they wanted too. Austin Allen looked great, I think he will continue to get better as the season goes on."

