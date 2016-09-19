Home /
Sentencing set for 3 women accused of fraud at Arkansas bank
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. — Sentencing has been set for the end of the month for three women who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $4 million from a bank in Lawrence County.
Brenda Montgomery, Cindy Tate and Peggy Sutton each pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The women were all employees of the First National Bank of Lawrence County.
Prosecutors say the three took money from the vault of the bank's main office in Walnut Ridge for about 10 years, starting in 2005.
Montgomery's sentencing is set for Sept. 29, while Tate and Sutton will be sentenced Sept. 30. The Jonesboro Sun reports that the women each face up to 30 years in prison.
