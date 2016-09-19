Style: Leading the blind in dance

Elizabeth Whitaker is not like the rest of Rebecca Mala’s beginning ballet students, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday's Style section.

She’s not just a bit older than the typical tyro — by about 10 times. She’s a year older than her teacher. (Whitaker is 40; Mala is 39.)

And she has been blind since birth. Read Tuesday's Democrat-Gazette about Whitaker’s weekly lessons, which are a bit out of the ordinary.