Style: Leading the blind in dance
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
Elizabeth Whitaker is not like the rest of Rebecca Mala’s beginning ballet students, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday's Style section.
She’s not just a bit older than the typical tyro — by about 10 times. She’s a year older than her teacher. (Whitaker is 40; Mala is 39.)
And she has been blind since birth. Read Tuesday's Democrat-Gazette about Whitaker’s weekly lessons, which are a bit out of the ordinary.
