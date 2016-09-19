Tokyo showcases virtual reality

CHIBA, Japan -- Virtual reality arrived for real at the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest exhibitions for the latest in fun and games.

That was evident everywhere over the weekend. Players at the booths donned chunky headgear covering their eyes and ears, immersing them in their own worlds, letting them shoot imaginary monsters or dance with virtual partners, at Makuhari Messe hall in the Tokyo suburb of Chiba.

The show featured 614 companies demonstrating more than 1,500 game software titles.

It's still anyone's guess how virtual reality, or VR, will play out as a business in years ahead. But most everyone agrees that it's the way of the future. And Yasuo Takahashi, director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game division of Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Corp., believes 2016 will mark virtual reality's debut year, helping revive an industry that has languished with the advent of smartphones.

"Up to now games were played on a TV set. With VR, players can enter the worlds portrayed in games. It's a totally new experience," he said at Sony's booth at the show, stressing that virtual reality can't really be played on a cellphone, despite smartphones' virtual reality apps and inexpensive viewers such as Google Cardboard, which resembles a View-Master. That new experience also means that virtual reality's impact will be widespread, in genres such as movies and virtual travel, Takahashi added.

One reason for Sony's high hopes for virtual reality: Tokyo-based Sony's PlayStation VR headgear device, going on sale next month for about $400, is the first that might put virtual reality within reach for many regular homes, according to some analysts. Rival headsets cost more: Oculus Rift goes for about $600, and HTC Vive $800.

Although virtual reality's applications vary from job training and real-estate previews to news reporting and education, it's expected to take off in games first.

A recent survey of 653 industry experts including startup executives and investors, carried out jointly by legal company Perkins Coie and Upload, cited "lack of compelling content" as the biggest challenge for virtual reality's future.

Respondents were most focused on games. They also cited obstacles to virtual reality's popularity, such as cost, bulky hardware and technical glitches. But most respondents were planning to invest in virtual reality, if cautiously at first.

Tetsuya Mizuguchi, founder and president of the game software maker Enhance, believes virtual reality is exactly the kind of technology his game Rez Infinite has been waiting for. The game's original version went on sale in 2001 for the Sega Dreamcast console.

The new virtual reality version of the game, one of the highlights of the Tokyo Game Show, delivers an immersive, dreamlike experience.

Once players put on the headgear and earphones, they find themselves virtually flying through an abyss-like universe resembling outer space or the bottom of the ocean, a black that seems to spread in all directions.

Then colorful geometric designs pop up, bursting in flashes of light with the aim of the cursor or a shift of a player's vision. Electronic music, synchronized to the player's moves and virtual explosions, adds to the thrill.

"This is about a new way of storytelling. It's a new journey. And so this is not confined to just realism, but it can provoke the creative imagination," Mizuguchi said in his Tokyo office.

"I want to move people in new ways. As a concept, it's about appealing to the senses. But it's actually also very emotional. VR can liberate one's experience from the film frame, which has existed over the 130 years of movies."

The visual abstractness and musical focus of Mizuguchi's game contrast with other virtual reality games that seek to more literally approximate reality, using its ability to convey an illusion of 3-D depth and 360-degree surroundings.

Mizuguchi stressed that his designers, and Sony, were careful to make sure that virtual reality didn't make players nauseous.

"If someone's first experience with VR turns out to be negative, there might never be a second experience," he said.

Hisakazu Hirabayashi, game analyst and president of game industry consulting firm Interact, says virtual reality is so powerful that creators are still choosing to tone it down to minimize potential risks, including venturing into untested territory such as virtual reality pornography.

"VR is a fabulous technology, but it can be even used for torture," he said. "So game creators are still trying to play it safe."

