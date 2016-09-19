UAMS chancellor announces he will retire next year

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Dan W. Rahn will retire next summer after leading the university for more than six years, he said Monday.

In a statement, the state’s only academic health sciences university said Rahn, who was named chancellor Nov. 1, 2009, will step down July 31, 2017. A search committee will be formed to hire his successor.

“It has been, and continues to be, a great honor to serve as chancellor of UAMS,” Rahn said. “Arkansas is fortunate that UAMS has a tremendously dedicated and talented faculty and staff, all of whom work every day to improve health and health care in Arkansas. I look forward to the year ahead and know that the impact of this institution will only increase in the future.”

Before coming to UAMS, Rahn was president for eight years at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga., and was senior vice chancellor for health and medical programs for the University System of Georgia.

During his time in Arkansas, the university said, Rahn has led a "significant transformation" at UAMS that includes improving efficiencies, reorganizing clinical programs and establishing programs for underserved populations across the state.

"He has demonstrated time and again the knack for making the right decision at the right time," University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt said of Rahn.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.