1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on U.S. 425

A Monticello man was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision about five miles south of Monticello, state police said.

Jesse Parker, 63, was driving a 2006 Toyota northbound on U.S. Highway 425 around 5:45 p.m. when he drifted across the center line and struck a 2009 Ford traveling in the opposite direction, according to a police report.

The Ford was driven by Justin Holland, 36, of Monticello, police said. Holland was injured and transported to Drew Memorial Hospital.

Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry, police said. The death marks the 378th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.