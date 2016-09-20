3 drive-by shots hit victims's car in Little Rock

A man reported a drive-by shooting at a Little Rock intersection Friday, police said.

Cordale Morehead, 19, of Little Rock told police he was waiting in his car at the intersection of South University Avenue and Asher Avenue when a man fired shots at him from a light blue 2010 Hyundai Sonata, a Little Rock Police Department report said. The suspect is listed as James Austin, age and residence unknown.

Three rounds struck Morehead's red 2008 Toyota Corolla, he said, but he was uninjured, according to the report.

Morehead told police that Austin had been calling and texting him with threats to shoot and rob him since Sept. 9, when the two got into an argument while they were hanging out in an apartment in southwest Little Rock, the report said.

Austin pointed a handgun at him and stole $800 from him during the argument, Morehead said, and fired at him as he ran away.

