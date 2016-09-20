Ambulance stolen from Arkansas hospital, involved in crash, police say

A LifeNet ambulance stolen Tuesday while parked at a hospital in Hot Springs was recovered a short time later, according to police.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported shortly before 2 p.m. that the ambulance was stolen from National Park Medical Center, 1910 Malvern Ave., by an unknown suspect.

At one point, the emergency response vehicle became involved in an accident at Malvern and Hollywood avenues before its driver traveled to Church and Cottage streets. There, the ambulance was abandoned and the suspect fled, the newspaper reported.

Hot Springs police spokesman Joey Williams told Arkansas Online that a suspect had been arrested but declined to provide the person’s identity.

He added that more information would be released later Tuesday.

