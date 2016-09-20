Arkansas to get share of $28.4 million in U.S. education grants

OKLAHOMA CITY— Arkansas is getting a share of $28.4 million in U.S. Department of Education grants to help improve college- and career-readiness for historically underserved students.

The Advanced Placement grants announced Tuesday were issued to 41 states as well as Washington, D.C., and will help defray the cost of taking advanced placement tests for students from low-income families.

The Arkansas Department of Education will receive a $30,718 grant.

Federal officials say subsidizing test fees encourages all students to take advanced placement tests and obtain college credit for high school courses, reducing the time and cost required to complete a postsecondary degree. The grants will pay all but $15 of advanced placement tests taken by low-income students.