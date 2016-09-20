Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 10:27 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas man jailed over stolen gummy bears, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:43 a.m.

joshua-hawley-33

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joshua Hawley, 33

A Benton man faces a theft of property charge for pocketing a bag of gummy bears at a Walmart Supercenter, according to North Little Rock Police.

Two witnesses observed Joshua A. Hawley, 33, take the bag of candy and hide it in the front of his pants around 6:20 p.m., according to the report. Hawley was arrested after he left the store, located at 4450 E. McCain Blvd., without attempting to pay, police said.

The gummy bears were valued at $10.08, according to the report. Hawley's bail was set at $2,500.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man jailed over stolen gummy bears, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online