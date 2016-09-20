Arkansas man jailed over stolen gummy bears, police say

A Benton man faces a theft of property charge for pocketing a bag of gummy bears at a Walmart Supercenter, according to North Little Rock Police.

Two witnesses observed Joshua A. Hawley, 33, take the bag of candy and hide it in the front of his pants around 6:20 p.m., according to the report. Hawley was arrested after he left the store, located at 4450 E. McCain Blvd., without attempting to pay, police said.

The gummy bears were valued at $10.08, according to the report. Hawley's bail was set at $2,500.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.