Arkansas man sentenced to 15 years on child-porn charges
This article was published today at 4:50 p.m.
A judge sentenced a Benton man to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child-porn charges, the attorney general's office said.
In a news release, Leslie Rutledge's office said Lance Smith, 26, admitted to five counts of possessing, viewing or distributing child porn and was sentenced in Saline County Circuit Court.
“I am committed to getting these predators out of our neighborhoods and off the Internet,” Rutledge said in the release.
Smith, who was arrested in 2015, will also have to register as a sex offender. According to a report from the attorney general's office, Smith was downloading and sharing child pornography through a neighbor's wireless connection.
