Arkansas teen killed in I-40 rollover crash

A Fayetteville teenager died after her vehicle overturned multiple times on Interstate 40 Monday night, authorities said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. as Holly Grisso, 18, was driving a 2000 Ford west on I-40 about 4 miles east of Interstate 49 in Crawford County.

Her vehicle veered into the median and then she overcorrected, causing it to "overturn several times," the report said. The vehicle stopped on the westbound side of the interstate.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

The death was the 379th on state roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.