Eisman: Startup lenders 'clueless'

A money manager who famously predicted the collapse of subprime mortgage securities, Steve Eisman, has turned his sights on the Internet loan industry.

While the loans these companies make are small on average and don't portend to be the next Big Short -- the title of the book and film that detailed Eisman's bet against the debt central to the 2008 financial crisis -- there is reason for investors to be cautious, he said.

The central problem is that these lending startups, their founders and backers in particular, don't have a lot of experience making loans to consumers, and some of them approach loan-making as they would retail sales, Eisman said in opening remarks at a conference of investment bankers and investors in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday.

"When you go to Amazon and buy a book, you buy it and the transaction is over," he said. "But when you take out a loan, that is just the beginning of the transaction -- it's like a relationship."

"Silicon Valley, I think, is clueless" to this, Eisman said.

The remarks were given inside a large conference hall of the beachfront Fontainebleau Hotel, where several thousand Wall Street securitization professionals are convening this week for their 22nd annual ABS East Conference. It's the same gathering where, in one scene of the film The Big Short, the character based on Eisman bursts into outrage at a mortgage executive giving a talk.

As risky private mortgage lending has faded, Wall Street firms looking for outsize returns have turned to other types of consumer loans, with online lending sprouting as a hot new trade. It started with substantial support from venture capitalists who poured money into developing software and algorithms meant to make the process of underwriting loan applicants more efficient. Startups employing this technology find investors to finance the loans, rather than directly funding borrowers themselves.

Benefits, the lenders say, include faster approval times, cheaper transaction costs, and more availability of credit to borrowers who may otherwise not qualify for traditional consumer loans, typically of several thousand dollars and with higher interest rates. Helping these lenders grow is a long list of entities that feed from the securitization ecosystem. Big banks, money managers, hedge funds, insurers, trustees, law firms and credit ratings firms are competing for the online lenders' business.

But these lenders and their wares are new, and they haven't been tested in an economic downturn yet. This has drawn concern from skeptics such as Eisman, who say there's no telling how the loans will perform long-term. He said Sunday night the business will never scale to the proportions that its proponents claim.

Policymakers worry that these new underwriting methods could carry unintended consequences and even inadvertently harm consumers. This month, a top U.S. banking regulator, Thomas Curry, warned the startup lenders about the potential for unintended biases in their underwriting that could lead to violations of federal law. Bond graders have also noted that these startups have varying degrees of underwriting sophistication and that regulatory and legal risks abound.

Business on 09/20/2016