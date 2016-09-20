Facebook restores Arkansas lawmaker's posts, apologizes for removing them

In an emailed statement sent late Monday, a Facebook spokesman apologized for the company's removal of two posts by an Arkansas state senator, saying the remarks — which called for removing "every single Muslim extremist sympathizer" from the county — did not violate the company's community standards.

“The posts were removed in error and restored once we were able to investigate," the statement said. "Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong. We’re very sorry about this mistake.”

In a text to reporters sent Monday night, state Sen. Jason Rapert said the posts had been restored without any response from the company. He tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Rapert on Monday accused Facebook of suppressing conservative speech after the posts were removed.