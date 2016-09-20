Home /
Facebook restores Arkansas lawmaker's posts, apologizes for removing them
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 10:17 a.m.
In an emailed statement sent late Monday, a Facebook spokesman apologized for the company's removal of two posts by an Arkansas state senator, saying the remarks — which called for removing "every single Muslim extremist sympathizer" from the county — did not violate the company's community standards.
“The posts were removed in error and restored once we were able to investigate," the statement said. "Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong. We’re very sorry about this mistake.”
In a text to reporters sent Monday night, state Sen. Jason Rapert said the posts had been restored without any response from the company. He tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook statement on Tuesday.
Rapert on Monday accused Facebook of suppressing conservative speech after the posts were removed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Facebook restores Arkansas lawmaker's posts, apologizes for removing them
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.