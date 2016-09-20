Home /
Family: Mother of three sets of twins (all under 3) still in control
By Kansas City Star
Within 26 months, Kansas City, Kan., resident Danesha Couch gave birth to three sets of twins through natural means. She’s the proud mother to Danarius (age 2), Delilah and Davina (age 1) and newborns Darla and Dalanie. (Danarius’ twin, Desmond, died shortly after birth).
Couch is navigating her rare path of motherhood with her fiance, Jeffrey Presler, by her side. Oh, and did we mention she’s planning a wedding?
Find out how Couch and family do it in Wednesday’s Family section.
