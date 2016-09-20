Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 12:26 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Family: Mother of three sets of twins (all under 3) still in control

By Kansas City Star

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

Within 26 months, Kansas City, Kan., resident Danesha Couch gave birth to three sets of twins through natural means. She’s the proud mother to Danarius (age 2), Delilah and Davina (age 1) and newborns Darla and Dalanie. (Danarius’ twin, Desmond, died shortly after birth).

Couch is navigating her rare path of motherhood with her fiance, Jeffrey Presler, by her side. Oh, and did we mention she’s planning a wedding?

Find out how Couch and family do it in Wednesday’s Family section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Family: Mother of three sets of twins (all under 3) still in control

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online