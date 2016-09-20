FBI says it looked into New York bombing suspect 2 years ago

NEW YORK — The FBI looked into New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami two years ago after his father called with concerns his son was a terrorist, a law enforcement official said Tuesday. But the father later retracted the claim and told investigators he just meant his son was hanging out with the wrong crowd.

In any case, the FBI checked its databases and found nothing connecting Rahami to terror groups, the official said.

The father contacted the FBI after Rahami was charged with stabbing his brother, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official said the father, Mohammad Rahami, later said he simply meant his son was hanging out with gangs and acting like a thug.

The information emerged as the younger Rahami, 28, was being held on $5.2 million bail, charged with the attempted murder of police officers in the shootout that led to his capture Monday. Federal prosecutors said they were weighing charges over the weekend bombings in New York City and New Jersey that wounded 29 people.

The disclosure of the father's contacts with the FBI raises questions about whether there was anything more law enforcement could have done at the time to determine whether Rahami had terrorist aspirations.

That issue arose after the Orlando massacre in June, when FBI Director James Comey said agents had years earlier looked into the gunman, Omar Mateen, but did not find enough information to pursue charges or keep him under investigation.

In Rahami's case, the law enforcement official said the FBI had opened up an "assessment," the least intrusive form of an FBI inquiry. Justice Department guidelines restrict the types of actions agents may take; they cannot, for instance, record phone calls without obtaining a higher level of approval or developing more grounds for suspicion.

Rahami, a U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, remained hospitalized Tuesday after surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg. He was captured in Linden, N.J., after he was discovered sleeping in the doorway of a bar.

His father told reporters Tuesday outside the family's fried-chicken restaurant in Elizabeth, N.J., that he called the FBI two years ago. But asked whether he thought his son was a terrorist, the father said: "No. And the FBI, they know that."

Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested in 2014 on charges of stabbing a person in the leg and possession of a firearm. A grand jury declined to indict him, despite a warning from the arresting officer that Rahami was probably "a danger to himself or others."

