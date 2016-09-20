Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 2:26 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:13 a.m.

Under legislation proposed by U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., Americans would be allowed to sell rice, on credit, to any Cuban purchaser, including the Cuban government and entities controlled by the Cuban government. Currently, those sales are allowed, but only for cash. A story in Saturday's editions incorrectly stated the effect of the legislation.

Business on 09/20/2016

Print Headline: Getting it straight

Arkansas Online