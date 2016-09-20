Under legislation proposed by U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., Americans would be allowed to sell rice, on credit, to any Cuban purchaser, including the Cuban government and entities controlled by the Cuban government. Currently, those sales are allowed, but only for cash. A story in Saturday's editions incorrectly stated the effect of the legislation.
Business on 09/20/2016
Print Headline: Getting it straight
