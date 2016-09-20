Guhman staying at Youth Services

Betty Guhman was named director of the Youth Services Division on Monday, after leading the agency as its interim chief since July.

Throughout her career, Guhman, 66, has focused on issues affecting Arkansas children -- through the Arkansas Department of Human Services decades ago and as a child welfare policy coordinator under Gov. Bill Clinton -- and she was Gov. Asa Hutchinson's senior adviser for two years when tapped to take over the division.

Guhman's link to Hutchinson traces back years. She was chief of staff in his congressional office and previously advised officials at the Department of Homeland Security, where Hutchinson was undersecretary, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which he also directed.

Guhman's new annual salary has yet to be decided, said Amy Webb, a spokesman for the Human Services Department. It is currently $100,077, a bump from the $95,420 she earned as an adviser.

Guhman says that she plans to use her experience in the governor's office to better advocate for the agency and the youths it serves.

"I have a pretty good connection, which gives DYS a different kind of seat at the table. In the past, DYS got lost in the Department of Human Services," Guhman said. "I am real passionate about this, and I understand the issues."

As director, Guhman oversees the state's residential facilities holding about 500 youths adjudicated for treatment, as well as community-based programs for hundreds of additional juvenile delinquents.

Guhman is one of 12 Youth Services Division directors in the past two decades. And about a month before taking the interim position, there was a change in leadership at both the Human Services Department and the Children and Family Services Division.

Guhman replaced former Director Marcus Devine, who resigned in April, about a year after taking the job. Devine stated that his departure was prompted by troubles with "business affairs."

Just two months after he took the job, the Department of Finance and Administration filed a $67,053 lien against Devine and his ex-wife for unpaid individual income taxes, and another lien for nearly $14,000 in September of 2015, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records.

To Guhman, juvenile justice in Arkansas is approaching a "huge" turning point -- of which she said the agency plays an integral role.

The division is overseeing numerous changes to the network of providers that operate residential juvenile centers across the state, including a $34.1 million contract to run the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center near Alexander that began Aug. 1, and another $160 million deal to manage seven facilities, which is being contested by two losing bidders. Additional contracts will expire soon, and the agency will ask prospective providers to increase certain services that offer youths more help after they exit the facilities.

The division is also working with the Youth Justice Reform Board, a 21-member group seeking to reduce juvenile incarcerations and lengths of confinement. The board was formed by the Legislature last year, following reports of assaults and the use of punitive restraints at youth lockups.

"We are restructuring and refocusing," Guhman said. "We have a lot of support."

