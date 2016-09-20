Human remains found inside vehicle at Arkansas junkyard, police say

Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle at a salvage yard in Russellville, according to Arkansas State Police.

In a statement, the agency said Pope County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. to U-Pull-It Auto Salvage Yard at 3001 Mobile Ave. on the city’s south side.

The vehicle containing the remains will be removed from the salvage yard and delivered to the state Crime Laboratory for the removal and examination of the remains, according to state police.

The Pope County sheriff’s office directed all questions regarding the discovery of human remains to state police.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler would not confirm whether the human remains belonged to multiple bodies.

Calls to the Pope County coroner and the Russellville Police Department were not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

