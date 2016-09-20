Indians turn focus toward other things

Professional athletes understand criticism comes with the territory. They might not like it, but understand in the public spotlight that everyone has a right to their opinion.

What sets athletes off is when the criticism comes from media members who cover them on a regular basis and don't come to confront them after making disparaging statements about them.

Such was the case in the Cleveland Indians' 1-0, 10-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a broken finger when his second pitch of the game was lined off his hand . In all likelihood, the injury ended Carrasco's season and weakened a starting rotation that is also missing Danny Salazar, who is out at least three weeks with a forearm strain.

During the game, Paul Hoynes, the Indians beat writer for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, tweeted, "Sept. 17: Remember the date because that's when the Indians' postseason dreams ended before they began."

It didn't sit well with members of the Indians, who were also not thrilled that Hoynes was nowhere to be found Sunday.

Sunday morning before the Indians' 9-5 loss to the Tigers, Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis quote-tweeted Hoynes, adding "Then don't bother showing up the rest of the way. ...Can write from home if you already know how this one plays out."

Pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted, "I noticed @hoynsie wasn't at the game today doing his job like the rest of us were. To say what he did then not show up for work? #coward."

If that wasn't enough, Bauer followed up with, "Hopefully he doesn't come back. No one here has any time for his BS and no one respects him. He's not welcome here."

Hoynes, who's covered the Indians for more than 30 years, defended his absence by tweeting, "I wrote what I wrote because that's what I believe. Had a scheduled day off Sunday and I took. I'll be there Tuesday."

Jason Lukehart of letsgotribe.com, wondered if there will be a fallout between Hoynes and the Indians.

"The role of a beat writer for a newspaper or a website is generally different from the role of a columnist," Lukehart wrote. "In this case, Hoynes seems to have put himself out of bounds. ... What he believes isn't of much interest to the people he's responsible for covering during the season, especially if his belief amounts to these guys have no chance, and his comments may interfere with his ability to do his job, and at the very least is likely to make for some awkward moments.

"[Today], they'll be back at Progressive Field, and Hoynes will be there as well. It will be very interesting to see what develops."

