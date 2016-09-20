Home /
Police: Little Rock teen had marijuana, loaded gun
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:00 a.m.
A Little Rock teenager is facing drug and weapon charges after police say he had marijuana and a loaded gun.
Aleem Deyvon Akbar, 18, was charged with simultaneously possessing firearms and drugs, a class Y felony, possessing marijuana with purpose to sell and possessing drug paraphernalia, both class D felonies, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Akbar, 18, arrested Monday afternoon after officers observed that the car he was riding in was displaying a stolen license plate, according to a police report.
Officers stopped the car, which was traveling on Interstate 30, and placed the driver in custody around 3:30 p.m. The driver was not identified on the report.
Police then searched Akbar, due to an odor of marijuana, and found a loaded weapon along with 25 grams of a "green leafy substance" and a digital scale, according to the report.
The teen was taken into custody. A court date has been set for Sept. 28.
