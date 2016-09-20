Man who lost phone fleeing police posts online: Don't call me

SCRANTON, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania drug suspect who dropped his cellphone while running away from police took to Facebook to warn his friends not to call that phone number.

Lackawanna County detectives say 25-year-old Scranton resident James Lee Hankins fled when police tried to arrest him for an undercover drug deal involving heroin and cocaine on Monday afternoon.

Police say a woman who knew Hankins let them search her apartment, and they found him minutes later in her basement on a computer that had a page open to Facebook. Detectives say Hankins posted a message telling friends he'd be off Facebook for a while and asking them not to call his phone until he said otherwise.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Hankins.