Man who lost phone fleeing police posts online: Don't call me
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania drug suspect who dropped his cellphone while running away from police took to Facebook to warn his friends not to call that phone number.
Lackawanna County detectives say 25-year-old Scranton resident James Lee Hankins fled when police tried to arrest him for an undercover drug deal involving heroin and cocaine on Monday afternoon.
Police say a woman who knew Hankins let them search her apartment, and they found him minutes later in her basement on a computer that had a page open to Facebook. Detectives say Hankins posted a message telling friends he'd be off Facebook for a while and asking them not to call his phone until he said otherwise.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Hankins.
