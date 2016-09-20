• Stephen Colbert and John Oliver will join forces for an event that will benefit a New Jersey film festival. The Nov. 19 event at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark was announced Monday by organizers of the Montclair Film Festival. They said the duo will discuss their creative influences and the political scene as part of an event called Wow, That Was Weird: A Post-Election Evening With Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. Colbert was the longtime host of The Colbert Report on Comedy Central before becoming the host of The Late Show on CBS last fall. Oliver is the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which won an Emmy on Sunday night. Colbert lives in Montclair and has supported the festival for several years.

• Musician Tom Waits, his wife, Kathleen Brennan, and folk singer John Prine were honored Monday for their songwriting at a ceremony in Boston. The Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Awards were presented at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The award has been bestowed biennially since 2012 by the New England chapter of the writer's group PEN. Organizers say the award is typically given to artists who have contributed definitive works to the American music canon. Honorees are chosen by a committee that includes U2's Bono, Johnny Cash's daughter Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello and Salman Rushdie.

• Amal Clooney is pushing for the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Islamic State group commanders for genocide. The British lawyer appeared on NBC's Today show in an interview broadcast Monday alongside a Yazidi woman who was captured by the Islamic State in 2014 but escaped. The woman, 23-year-old Nadia Murad, says she was raped and she prayed for death while in captivity. Murad was named a U.N. goodwill ambassador last week. The U.N. estimates that some 5,000 Yazidi men have been killed by Islamic State militants and thousands more people have been taken into captivity. Clooney said she has discussed with her husband, actor George Clooney, her effort to legally fight the Islamic State. She says he understands "this is my work."

A Section on 09/20/2016