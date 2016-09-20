Wal-Mart completes purchase of Jet.com

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has finalized its acquisition of online retailer Jet.com.

The deal was completed six weeks after the company agreed to purchase Jet.com for $3 billion in cash and $300 million in shares of Wal-Mart stock. Wal-Mart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a blog post on the retailer's website that the closing marked a "big day" for both companies.

Wal-Mart believes the acquisition of the e-commerce startup will drive sales in its online business. Walmart.com and Jet.com will continue to operate as separate entities while "leveraging technologies and talent across both" platforms, according to a news release.

As part of the acquisition, Jet.com founder Marc Lore becomes executive vice president at Wal-Mart and chief executive officer of its U.S. e-commerce business. He will continue to oversee operations at Jet.com as well. Lore will receive 3.55 million shares of restricted stock paid over a five-year period if he remains with the company, according to a news release.

Grant backs hospital in remote-care effort

Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home has been awarded a $320,538 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a management program that will include remote patient monitoring and a free 24-hour hotline for help, the USDA said Monday.

The Baxter County hospital was one of 18 projects in 16 states to receive a grant from the USDA's program to use communications technology to expand access to health care, substance abuse treatment and education.

The hospital said the grant will allow it to improve patient care management and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and trips to the emergency room.

Index declines 0.70; USA Truck sinks 5%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, declined 0.70 to 336.96 Monday.

"The major averages closed fractionally lower as investors await monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve later this week," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

USA Truck shares tumbled almost 5 percent. The company's shares had an intraday low of $10.89.

America's Car-Mart Inc. shares declined 2.8 percent in light trading.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

