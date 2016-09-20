Little Rock carjacking victim finds vehicle in Wrightsville

A woman found her car in Wrightsville on Sunday after telling police that she had been carjacked in Little Rock earlier that day, police reported.

Lateshia Higgins, 42, said she was driving her 2012 Honda Accord in the area of West 12th and Madison streets when a man flagged her down about 3:30 p.m., according to a police report. The man then walked up to Higgins' vehicle and pointed a black handgun at her. Higgins ran, and the man drove away in her car.

No injuries were reported.

Higgins told police that someone called her after the robbery and said the man had driven her car to Wrightsville, according to the report. She then reportedly traveled to Wrightsville, found the vehicle and took it back.

Officers noted in the report that Higgins and the carjacker know each other. There was no further information reported on their relationship. No arrests had been made Monday.