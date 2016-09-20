Police retraining begins in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has begun mandatory training designed to help officers de-escalate conflicts, including situations involving the use of force and mental health issues, officials said Monday.

The program is among several department changes after the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times by police. The department, which is undergoing a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, will expand the use of body cameras and Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pitched a new police accountability system.

The de-escalation training at the Chicago Police Academy, which is in its second week, was developed with a panel of national policing and mental health experts. It uses live scenarios and exercises to help officers better assess how to respond to complex and tense situations. Some of the tactics include using slower and calmer approaches when possible.

“Chicago police officers put themselves in dangerous situations to protect all of us. It is important to provide them the training necessary that will help them evaluate every scenario and apply the appropriate response,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement. “This training is a vital tool to help us build the public trust that is vital to making our city safer.”

All of about 12,500 sworn officers will undergo the twoday training within about a year, which includes drills to test their reactions and judgment, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Some community leaders were skeptical of the impact without other improvements, particularly in impoverished neighborhoods that experience more violence.

“What would really help would be escalating resources in blighted communities,” said the Rev. Gregory Livingston with the Coalition for a New Chicago. “If you don’t escalate the resources, all the de-escalation training in the world will not make a difference.”