Police: Arkansas man accused of molesting 4-year-old boy

A Clarksville man is accused of molesting a 4-year-old boy, police said.

Charles Watson II, 30, faces three counts of rape and was booked into the Johnson County jail Friday morning. He appeared in Johnson County Circuit Court on Monday, and his bail was set at $100,000.

In a news release, Clarksville police said they received a report of the boy being molested Friday.

Watson was interviewed and "confirmed his involvement in the incident," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Watson is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 4.