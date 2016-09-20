Rival's talk aids ISIS, Clinton says

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned Monday that anti-Muslim rhetoric by opponent Donald Trump is "giving aid and comfort" to the Islamic State, as both candidates sought to position themselves as better qualified to fight terrorism in the aftermath of a spate of violence over the weekend.

Trump showed no sign of changing his course and insisted the U.S. should "use whatever lawful methods are available" to get information from the Afghan immigrant arrested in bombings in New York and New Jersey.

As Trump supporters at a packed rally in Florida shouted "Hang him!" the Republican presidential candidate mocked the fact that Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen originally from Afghanistan, would receive quality medical care and legal representation.

"We must deliver a just and very harsh punishment to these people," he said. "These are enemies, these are combatants and we have to be tough, we have to be strong."

A week before Clinton and Trump are scheduled to face off in their first televised debate, bombings in New York and New Jersey and a stabbing attack in St. Cloud, Minn., have refocused the presidential race on concerns about domestic terrorism and national security. Both candidates addressed a rattled nation Monday in the wake of the three attacks, making the case for why each is better prepared to step into the Oval Office.

"We know that a lot of the rhetoric that we've heard from Donald Trump has been seized on by terrorists, including ISIS, because they are looking to make this a war against Islam," Clinton said, using an acronym for the Islamic State. Clinton insisted that the United States is up to the challenge of combating terrorism on its shores, and that only she has a detailed plan to meet that challenge.

"I'm the only candidate in this race who's been part of the hard decisions to take terrorists off the battlefield," Clinton said. "I have sat at that table in the Situation Room."

Trump, meanwhile, said current anti-terrorism efforts are insufficient at home and abroad. He blamed President Barack Obama and Clinton, who served as Obama's first secretary of state, and he suggested that racial profiling might be necessary to fully combat the threat.

"We have to lead for a change. Because we're not knocking them, we're hitting them once in awhile, we're hitting them in certain places. We're being very gentle about it," Trump told Fox News Channel earlier Monday. He also cast "many" foreigners coming to the U.S. as a "cancer within."

At an airport news conference with her campaign plane as the backdrop, Clinton stood at a lectern and repeatedly sought to reassure Americans to go about their lives, to not be deterred by fears of terrorism and to rest assured that the U.S. is well-positioned to combat the threat at home and abroad.

Clinton spoke at a hastily called news conference as she was headed to Temple University in Philadelphia for an invitation-only speech aimed at young voters.

In his Fox interview, Trump said that the United States is too tentative in its efforts against terrorism overseas. The better approach, he added, would be to "knock the hell out of 'em" and possibly introduce profiling as a counterterrorism tactic.

Pointing to her Monday morning comment that Trump's words give "aid and comfort" to Islamic extremists, his campaign said Clinton was accusing him of treason, going beyond the bounds of acceptable campaigning and trying to change the subject from her own failures.

She insinuated that Islamic militants, particularly those affiliated with the Islamic State, are rooting for Trump to win the White House. She said, "We're going after the bad guys and we're going to get them, but we're not going to go after an entire religion."

Trump agreed terrorists have a preference: They "want her so badly to be our president."

On Monday evening, Clinton met with the leaders of Egypt, Ukraine and Japan in New York City, where they gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. Trump met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

According to Trump's campaign, the nominee told el-Sissi that he has "high regard for peace-loving Muslims."

Trump told El-Sissi that they shared a "common enemy" when fighting "radical Islamic terrorism," according to a readout of the meeting provided by the campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post; by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News; and by Catherine Lucey, Lisa Lerer, Jill Colvin and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press.

