Armed teen steals car from customer at Little Rock Waffle House, police say

A Little Rock resident attempting to enter a local Waffle House early Monday had his vehicle stolen by an armed teenager in the restaurant’s parking lot, police say.

Authorities said they responded around 1:40 a.m. that morning to a call of a carjacking at 4200 S. University Ave.

At the scene, a 19-year-old Waffle House patron told a responding officer that he was approached by a teenager who flashed a handgun at him.

According to a report, the armed teenager, identified by police as 19-year-old Vaulah Shaw, then said: “I don’t want to catch a murder charge, so give up the car and whatever you got in your wallet.”

The victim told police that he gave Shaw $20 in cash before the robber entered his black 2006 Pontiac G6 and fled southbound on University Avenue with someone he had asked to "come on" with him, identified as 18-year-old Sahara Burton.

The stolen car was found around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Raceway at 6425 S. University Ave., according to police. Burton and Shaw, who was found inside a bathroom at the convenience store, were taken to the 12th Street Substation.

A silver revolver and a bag of "green veggie matter" were found inside the bathroom, according to the report.

After questioning, Shaw was later transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and manufacturing, delivering or possessing marijuana in an amount less than 10 pounds. Burton was not arrested.

Shaw remained at the jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bond, records show.