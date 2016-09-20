Home /
Whole Foods reaches $3.5M settlement over hazardous waste issues in states including Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.
DALLAS — Whole Foods Market Inc. has reached a $3.5 million settlement with regulators over disposal of products once for sale but later classified as hazardous waste.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced the fine and an agreement for Austin-based Whole Foods to comply with waste regulations and better train workers.
The EPA says the grocer improperly identified or mishandled hazardous waste in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Whole Foods, in a statement, says the matter often involves products — such as nail polish remover, vitamins, liquor and cleaning items — that are purchased, opened, returned and then can no longer be sold and are declared waste.
Company officials say they worked with the EPA and have updated operations and training, plus enhanced systems to better track such waste.
