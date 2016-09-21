Aggies' D-coordinator sees double in Allen

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis breaks down game film of Arkansas, he doesn't see much difference between Austin and Brandon Allen.

Austin Allen, a redshirt junior from Fayetteville, has taken over as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback this season after Brandon, his older brother, started the previous three years.

The No. 10 Aggies (3-0, 1-0 SEC) take on the No. 17 Razorbacks (3-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I think he's a twin," Chavis said Tuesday at Texas A&M's weekly news conference when asked about his impressions of Austin Allen. "I know he's a little bit younger, but he runs the offense extremely well."

Allen has completed 53 of 79 passes for an SEC-leading 67.1 percent and 665 yards and 7 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

"You're not going to shock him in any way," Chavis said. "He's well prepared. He's well coached. He runs that system as well his brother did."

Brandon Allen is an NFL rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I always thought he was one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country," Chavis said. "I don't think this one [Austin Allen] is any less of a competitor."

Austin Allen's success aside, Chavis said the Aggies know run defense is their priority against the Razorbacks.

"We'll get a mix, but when you think Arkansas, you'd better be able to stop the run," Chavis said. "If we stop the run, maybe we won't see it as much.

"If we don't, then we'll see it all night long."

Chavis is in his second season at Texas A&M, but this is his 23rd consecutive year as an SEC defensive coordinator, including 15 years at Tennessee and six at LSU.

Saturday night will mark the 19th time Chavis has faced the Razorbacks going back to 1995.

"Listen, those guys at Arkansas try to maul you," he said. "They're going to run the football in between the tackles. They've got some plays where they can get it on the edge, but they take a lot of pride in being physical, and we do, too."

Kevin Sumlin, 39-16 in his fifth season as Texas A&M's coach, brought in Chavis after the Aggies finished 104th in total defense [450.8 yards] and 77th in scoring defense [28.1 points] in 2014.

This season, Texas A&M is 15th in scoring defense [13.3 points] and 53rd in total defense [367.3 yards] after opening SEC play with a 29-16 victory at Auburn.

"We're not afraid of being physical," Chavis said. "Our team has gotten more physical. We're equipped to be more physical."

Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall lead the Aggies. Garrett, a junior, has 4 tackles for 23 yards in losses, including 3 sacks. Hall, a senior, has 4 tackles for 7 yards in losses.

Last season, Garrett and Hall combined for 34 tackles for losses, including 19½ sacks.

"We've got two defensive ends that are as good as anybody in the country, and they're low maintenance," Chavis said. "You don't have to worry about what they're going to do. They're going to do the right things."

Chavis said it doesn't help much for teams to try to go away from Garrett's side of the line because of Hall awaits on the other end.

"In that case, they're running right into another strength," Chavis said. "You decide which way you want to go."

Hall said the Aggies know there might be limited chances to try to sack Allen, given Arkansas' scheme.

"They don't throw a ton, but when you get an opportunity, you've got to get them," Hall told reporters Tuesday. "You've just got to read your keys, and hopefully you can slip in and get one."

Texas A&M built a 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter at Auburn before the Tigers scored a late touchdown with John Franklin, a run-oriented quarterback, replacing starting quarterback Sean White.

"At that point, time was more important than yardage," Sumlin said of Franklin rushing nine times for 47 yards. "Their ability to get yardage with him, but not points on the board quickly, was a recipe for winning."

Sumlin said the Aggies' improvement on defense has allowed the offense to play more conservative rather than trying to get a lead or extending it further.

"When your defense has been as solid as it's been -- which has not been the case here -- you can manage the game a little bit differently," Sumlin said. "Does that mean every game is going to be like that? Probably not, but certainly it was a different look for us last week."

On Auburn's first two offensive plays, Garrett sacked White for an 8-yard loss and Hall tackled running back Jason Smith for no gain.

"That's a tempo-setter to start the game like that," Chavis said. "I mean, it put some life in our defense."

