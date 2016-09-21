Airline serving 3 Arkansas airports ends operations

HARRISON — A regional airline that provided flights for three small airports in Arkansas is ceasing operations as it faces bankruptcy liquidation.

Portland, Oregon-based SeaPort Airlines Inc. announced Tuesday that it's converting its bankruptcy proceedings from a Chapter 11 reorganization to a Chapter 7 liquidation. The airline said it ceased all flights Tuesday night.

In Arkansas, the airline offered flights from Harrison, Hot Springs and El Dorado to Memphis, Tennessee; and from Hot Springs and El Dorado to Houston. SeaPort also provided air service within Oregon.

Boone County Regional Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon tells the Harrison Daily Times that she's hopeful another airline can be secured for the airport in Harrison. She called the loss of SeaPort "terrible news for our community."