Blue Bell recalls some ice cream distributed in the South

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries is recalling select flavors of ice cream distributed across the South after finding chocolate chip cookie dough from a third-party supplier for use as an ingredient was potentially contaminated with listeria.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Brenham, Texas-based ice cream maker said it's recalling half gallons and pints of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and half gallons of Blue Bell Cookie Two Step from its Sylacauga, Ala., creamery. That's after intensified internal testing found the cookie dough from Garner, Iowa-based Aspen Hills Inc. potentially tainted.

Blue Bell says no illnesses have been reported. The ice cream was distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Listeria contamination last year prompted Blue Bell to recall all of its products.