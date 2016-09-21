Home /
BRUMMETT ONLINE: Coming to terms with President Trump
2016-09-21
Donald Trump has closed the gap on Hillary Clinton to a percentage point — 44.9 to 44.0, to be precise — according to RealClearPolitics’ averaging of the latest credible polls.
He leads a wee bit in the latest polls in Ohio and Florida.
Hillary Clinton is such a weak candidate — unable to connect personally or deliver a clear message — that the race is solely between Trump the wild and Trump the normalized.
Hillary’s job is to hope Trump the wild prevails and to advance that characterization whenever she sees the opportunity. She also needs to remain well.
But Trump the normalized is on a bit of a roll.
So today’s column is a defense mechanism. It is the first step in the contemplation of an actual President Trump.
It helps to deal with the horror of that prospect — and it will make a doomful Election Night more endurable — if you begin now taking stock of the potential reality, then seek to come to terms with it.
For today’s purposes let’s consider three elements of an actual Trump presidency.
The first is the general mood, tenor and theme of such a presidency.
The second is whether Trump actually could undo NAFTA and thereby restore jobs to the Rust Belt.
The third is what becomes of Obamacare with a President Trump and, presumably, a Republican Congress.
The mood, tenor and theme of a Trump presidency would be, in a word, testosterone, the hormone of which, the candidate assures, his blood tests show a manly abundance.
The main Trump objection to the Obama presidency, indeed the main conservative one, is that Obama almost seems to apologize for America’s might and dominance, when, in fact, Trump and conservatives believe it is past time for the United States to use that might and dominance militarily, economically and politically.
Obama’s ideal is of an America so strong and so good and so great that it is self-assured. It’s of an America that need not flex might, but seeks instead to flex goodness of heart and greatness of essence. It’s of an America that stoops to be a sensitive friend to allies and a patient rival to foes, one preferring to talk and negotiate in the interest of world stability rather than beats its chest.
Presumably Trump will tell some of our lower-level NATO allies that, sure, America will help them if Putin invades, but only after they’ve made a dent into their arrears on their payments to the alliance.
Whether that means Trump would actually have America fold its arms and let nominal NATO allies be overrun … that’s unclear, and perhaps not his point.
His point would be that it’s not a free ride and that the good and great United States has a new top dog and will not be a pliant sugar daddy any longer.
Would such an American attitude disturb and endanger alliances and make the world more dangerous? Might it embolden Vladimir Putin, whose testosterone Trump so admires?
Alas, and alarmingly, those are answers for which we’d probably merely have to wait and see.
The risk itself — that’s the issue. Is it one to take? I say not. The latest poll averaging has 44 percent saying yes, or probably.
NAFTA, the free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, poses similar questions in an economic context. Trump promises to cancel it and either renegotiate it on more America-centric terms, or, failing that, live without it and impose stiff tariffs or other economic reprisals if Mexico takes American jobs.
NAFTA itself has a provision saying any of the countries could give six months’ notice of pulling out, then do so. It’s a harder question whether an American president could give that notice unilaterally.
A chance exists that a President Trump could give such notice and use the six months either to redo the agreement or get America out of it altogether. If America pulled out, then, presumably, Trump would propose that Ford, for example — if it closed a plant in Ohio and moved it to Mexico — would pay a stiff tariff if it tried to get that assembled vehicle back into the United States for sale.
Ford says it would only move existing domestic operations to Mexico as part of a plan to retrofit the abandoned American plants for new lines, but that its entire expansion master plan would be negated by such stiff tariffs, leaving a general dearth of jobs and new products.
I suspect Ford is right, that free trade is better overall than penalized trade, and that trade wars will be as bad or worse for American jobs than plant relocations. But the latest poll averaging suggests 44 percent of American voters think or hope otherwise. Many in that 44 percent, we may assume, have lost jobs.
Finally, there is the great lost issue in this presidential race, meaning Obamacare. It was all anyone talked about three years ago. Now it’s scarcely mentioned.
On this issue there is some intrigue.
At times Trump has seemed more open-minded toward universal health care than other Republicans. Indeed, his Arkansas chairman, Bud Cummins, tells me he finds Obamacare less offensive than other Obama transgressions, and at least a good try, though one that is unaffordable unless changed fundamentally.
Cummins thinks he’s picked up signals from Trump that Trump feels much the same way, though he admits he’s guessing.
Here we might actually get the best of both worlds: Obamacare retained, but changed with the cooperation of Republican congressional votes to make it somehow — and I can’t say how, because there’s little to no discussion of policy detail — more workable.
So that’s merely a beginning in a coming to terms with a Trump presidency.
It goes without saying, of course, that all of that would take place while millions of Mexicans and Muslims were being rounded up and a great wall erected.
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
TimberTopper says... September 21, 2016 at 4:14 a.m.
Let's hope this doesn't happen!
Nodmcm says... September 21, 2016 at 6:17 a.m.
Its gonna happen, unless something big changes. Domestically, Trump's forces include American Nazis and Ku Klux Klansmen, who will in concert with Trump make it OK again to call minorities and GLBT folks derogatory names, and to joke about them, and to generally treat them as an underclass. This is the end of political correctness, for better or worse. Women will get the worst end of this change in society. Its already happening on the internet. Trump is somehow beholden to Russians in a big way, so expect Trump to allow Putin to rebuild a Russian empire. The Baltic states will be absorbed along with several other nations before Putin and Trump are through, strengthening Russia (which may not be a bad thing, as it might prevent some American adventures like Iraq). If Trump can somehow turn the military into a political force, which he says he wants, just as the German Nazis had the Waffen SS, he might be able to threaten Democratic senators somehow, so they go along with his plans. If Trump can get the FBI under his thumb, hold onto your hats! What if twenty Democrat senators were arrested in the middle of the night for terrorist-related ties? They said it couldn't happen in Germany, even when the cattle cars were being loaded, and even as they were walking into the 'showers.' Don't say it can't happen here also.
mozarky2 says... September 21, 2016 at 7:10 a.m.
Hillary would have to get well to remain well. She called in sick to a fundraiser in Chapel Hill last night that would have netted her hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars. I know some of you lefties will probably say she was doing her yoga or spending quality time with her grandkids, but I know better.
libertas2u says... September 21, 2016 at 7:35 a.m.
So none here, including Brummett, took civics? No one person in the Oval Office can unilaterally undo treaties, laws, or wage war. We have three co-equal branches of government so if you are dumb enough to believe the left hysteria chill out. What Trump may do is use his skills as a negotiator to bring jobs back here and if he can renegotiate Nafta praise the Lord, if he can inspire Congress to do something for a change praise the Lord. What we don't need is another Obama term with a president that is dishonest and owes everyone from Wall Street to Saudi Arabia.
WGT says... September 21, 2016 at 7:52 a.m.
Trump won't make it. The only viable course for him is prison.
Delta123 says... September 21, 2016 at 8:19 a.m.
Godwin's Law
mozarky2 says... September 21, 2016 at 8:27 a.m.
I thought I'd never say this, and although I'm not anywhere near the suckbutt that WGT is, but "Thank you, John"! An honest column for the first time in my memory. I think Brummett is finally seeing the writing on the wall.
Packman says... September 21, 2016 at 8:38 a.m.
Hey Nodmcm - If the election were held today Mrs. Clinton would win due to the Democrats head start with the electoral college. The DNC game plan is clear, however. They believe they can pretty much buy the election with negative ads while minimizing Mrs. Clinton's public appearances to the greatest extent possible. And it may be a winning strategy.
.
Although, it's not helping her cause that she called in sick to yesterday's fundraiser.
PopulistMom says... September 21, 2016 at 8:54 a.m.
The latest news of Trump spending the charitable foundation funds on personal expenses may be the final nail in the coffin. She is back up. Let's see how the debates go.
Nodmcm says... September 21, 2016 at 9:03 a.m.
Pack: Recall that Jeb Bush spend what, maybe $80 million, on political ads and it got him nowhere against Trump. Ads won't beat Trump, only Trump can beat Trump.
PMom: Because Trump is held to the standards of an entertainer and not a politician, ethical lapses or even downright criminal activity will not dent his appeal.
