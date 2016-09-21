Business news in brief

Nucor expansion scores state credits

Nucor Corp. will receive several incentives, including a tax credit on payroll, from the state for the expansion of its steel mill in Blytheville, said Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission on Tuesday.

Nucor announced last week that it will build a cold mill at its facility in Arkansas -- a $230 million project that will add about 100 jobs.

Other than the tax credit on 4 percent of the company's payroll, Nucor will also receive an income tax credit for the purchase of equipment used for reducing or recycling solid waste material; and a credit against the company's sales and use tax liability, Hardin said in an email.

The cold mill will allow Nucor to expand its ability to produce high-strength low-alloy steel and motor lamination steel products, the news release said.

-- Jessica Seaman

Nevada firm to buy Isle of Capri Casinos

RENO, Nev. -- Eldorado Resorts has agreed to buy Missouri-based Isle of Capri Casinos for $1.7 billion in combined stocks and cash, a move that will add 13 casino-resorts to the Reno-based company's portfolio.

The deal announced Monday includes $929 million of long-term debt held by Isle of Capri Casinos. The company based in the St. Louis area operates 14 casino properties in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Eldorado Resorts chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Carano told the Reno-Gazette Journal the deal will help spread his company's risk across 20 casinos in 10 different states.

"In in our business, like in any business, you like to be in as much control as you can of your risk factors," Carano said. "It's truly a transformational deal for us."

Eldorado's expanded property portfolio will include about 20,800 slot machines and video lottery terminals, more than 560 table games and 6,500 hotel rooms. The company said in a news release it received the $2.1 billion in financing from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"We're acquiring a great company, one that was founded by the Goldstein family," Carano said. "They built the first riverboat casino in America."

-- The Associated Press

Whole Foods reaches waste settlement

DALLAS -- Whole Foods Market Inc. has reached a $3.5 million settlement with regulators over the disposal of products that were once for sale but later classified as hazardous waste in Arkansas and other states.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the fine and an agreement Tuesday for Austin-based Whole Foods to comply with waste regulations and better train workers.

The EPA says the grocer also improperly identified or mishandled hazardous waste in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Whole Foods said the matter often involves products -- such as nail polish remover, vitamins, liquor and cleaning items -- that are purchased, opened, returned and then can no longer be sold and are declared waste. The company said it worked with the EPA and has updated operations and training, plus improved its systems to better track such waste.

-- The Associated Press

Icahn explains Chesapeake stock sale

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said his decision to cut his stake in shale driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. by more than half to 4.6 percent was for tax reasons, and he retains his confidence in the company's top executives.

Icahn, the activist investor who helped lead the shareholder revolt that toppled Chesapeake's co-founder, the late Aubrey McClendon, in 2013, is no longer the Oklahoma City-based explorer's biggest shareholder after disclosing the change in a filing on Monday.

Icahn began amassing Chesapeake stock during the second quarter of 2012, when the shares traded between about $12.60 and $22.40. At that time, McClendon was already embroiled in a controversy over his use of stakes in company-operated gas wells to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in personal loans. McClendon was replaced by Icahn's hand-picked candidate, former Anadarko Petroleum Corp. deep-sea drilling expert Doug Lawler.

The shares fell 25 cents, or 3.7 percent, to close Tuesday at $6.56.

Icahn Enterprises LP, the billionaire's publicly traded holding company, has declined almost 30 percent in the past 12 months, hurt in part by energy investments including Chesapeake and natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. Icahn's commodity-exposed holdings also include refiner CVR Energy Inc., driller Transocean Ltd., and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

-- Bloomberg News

Macy's will hire 83,000 for Christmas

NEW YORK -- Macy's plans to hire about 83,000 people for the Christmas shopping season, about equal to the number of hires last year.

The new hires will work at Macy's or Bloomingdale's department stores, call centers or at the company's facilities that ship products to stores and to online shoppers.

Macy's Inc., based in Cincinnati, has about 880 stores.

-- The Associated Press

Libya oil fields restart as ports reopen

TRIPOLI, Libya -- Libya increased crude production by more than 70 percent since August as some oil fields resumed output and export terminals in the country reopened for its first overseas loadings in two years.

The North African nation's crude output rose to 450,000 barrels a day after work resumed at some oil fields, Ibrahim Al-Awami, head of oil measurement department at state-run National Oil Corp., said by phone on Tuesday. Armed conflicts and political disputes have hobbled the country's production, which slid to 260,000 barrels a day last month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The tanker Seadelta returned to take on crude at the port of Ras Lanuf after interrupting loading and sailing away because of fighting at the facility earlier this week, Nasser Delaab, petroleum operations inspector at Harouge Oil Operations, said by phone. The shipment would be the first from Ras Lanuf since 2014. Harouge started to pump oil at the eastern Amal field at a rate of 3,500 barrels a day, and the crude will be shipped to the port of Zueitina, he said.

Libya is seeking to ramp up crude exports after fighting among rival militias crushed oil production following the 2011 ouster of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

-- Bloomberg News

