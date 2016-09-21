Can't fix world, Obama says in farewell to U.N.

UNITED NATIONS -- President Barack Obama, in his final speech to the U.N., conceded Tuesday that the United States and other major powers have only limited ability to solve the world's most profound problems, including Syria's civil war.

He lamented the "cycles of conflict and suffering" that seem to kick in every time humanity finally seems to be getting it right.

"Perhaps that's our fate," Obama said in his eighth and final speech before the world body.

With four months before leaving office, Obama called for a "course correction" to ensure that the unstoppable forces of globalization don't lead nations to entrench behind their borders and ignore the most vulnerable. He chided foreign leaders for stoking ethnic and religious divisions while faulting Russia for a brutish approach to its role on the world stage.

Still, Obama insisted it was critical not to gloss over "enormous progress" on economics and global cooperation that he said formed a template for tackling the problems of the future.

Obama's parting words to the global body contained a grim assessment of the challenges he's leaving behind: a refugee crisis, terrorism, financial inequality, and a tendency to make foreigners and Muslims scapegoats. Across the Middle East, he said, "basic security, basic order has broken down."

"This is the paradox that defines our world today," Obama said. "A quarter-century after the end of the Cold War, the world is by many measures less violent and more prosperous than ever before. And yet our societies are filled with uncertainty and unease and strife."

Obama rejected the strongman, top-down model pushed by some world leaders, including Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, and in the same breath he dismissed those who push religious fundamentalism, aggressive nationalism and, a "crude populism" that promises to return citizens to a "better and simpler age free of outside contamination"

"We cannot dismiss these visions," Obama said. "They are powerful."

Throughout his presidency, Obama has stressed the importance of diplomacy and international organizations, such as the United Nations, and from his earliest days as a candidate he has preached the need to reach out to long-standing enemies.

He used his speech Tuesday to try to cement his legacy, pointing to the gains achieved through his approach. He described smashing terrorist havens and his administration's efforts to halt the proliferation of nuclear weapons. He described the breakthroughs of restoring U.S. relations with Cuba and Burma, and he held up the historic talks with Iran, which led to its rolling back its nuclear weapons program, as a model for the world.

"When Iran agrees to accept constraints on its nuclear program, that enhances global security and enhances Iran's ability to work with other nations," Obama said.

Syria in the background

This year's U.N. gathering has played out against the backdrop of the deepening civil war in Syria and the renewed failure of U.S. and Russian diplomatic efforts to stem the violence for any meaningful period of time.

With no better alternatives, the U.S., Russia and others clung Tuesday to the notion that a week-old cease-fire was not moribund, even as Syria declared it over and the U.N. suspended all convoys of aid.

Obama acknowledged that the extremist and sectarian violence wreaking havoc in the Middle East and elsewhere "will not be quickly reversed." Still, he stuck to his insistence that diplomatic efforts and not military solutions are the key to resolving Syria's war and other conflicts.

"If we are honest, we know that no external power is going to be able to force different religious communities or ethnic communities to coexist for long," Obama said. "Until basic questions are answered about how communities coexist, the embers of extremism will continue to burn. Countless human beings will suffer."

The president was unabashed in his critique of Russia as he laid out his diagnosis of the world's ills. His tough talk illustrated how little progress has been made in reconciling the two powers' diverging interests that have allowed the Syria crisis to continue to fester.

"In a world that left the age of empire behind, we see Russia attempting to recover lost glory through force," Obama said.

A year ago, Obama stood at the same lectern and declared anew that Syrian President Bashar Assad must leave power, while Russia's Putin gave a dueling speech warning it would be a mistake to abandon Assad.

Since then, Moscow's leverage in the conflict has strengthened significantly, buoyed by a Russian military intervention that bolstered Assad's standing without pulling it into the military "quagmire" that Obama had predicted.

Swan song

White House officials said Obama had been mindful of the fact that his U.N. speech was one of his final opportunities to define his leadership on the world stage.

At the heart of his approach, Obama said, is a belief that conflicts are best solved when nations cooperate and show a willingness to engage with erstwhile adversaries, such as the nascent international cooperation in Cuba and Burma.

Standing before the 193-member U.N. body, Obama sought in broad strokes to lay out a blueprint for addressing other unresolved conflicts.

He called for the world to impose "consequences" on North Korea for its latest nuclear test.

He insisted China's buildup in the South China Sea -- which he dismissed as the "militarization of a few rocks"-- could not provide a lasting solution to the territorial disputes there. He called for China to abide by a recent U.N. tribunal ruling against its territorial designs in the South China Sea.

A day before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he drew a parallel between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to respect racial minority groups in the U.S.

"Surely, Israelis and Palestinians will be better off if Palestinians reject incitement and recognize the legitimacy of Israel, but Israel recognizes that it cannot permanently occupy and settle Palestinian land," Obama said.

The president also spoke of the economic unease caused by globalization. International trade deals, Obama said, could ensure that profits of the global economy are more evenly distributed.

"A world in which 1 percent of humanity controls as much wealth as the other 99 percent will never be stable," Obama said.

He called for more vigilance to eliminate tax havens, fight climate change and curb the "excesses of capitalism."

"A society that asks less of oligarchs than ordinary citizens will rot from within," he said.

In other moments, Obama seemed to be addressing the U.S. electorate and the deep fissures that have been opened by the presidential election. He rejected the idea that a border wall could block the spread of disease, in the form of the Zika virus, or religious extremism or terrorism.

"The world is too small for us to be able to build a wall and prevent it from affecting our own societies," Obama said.

Near the end of his remarks, Obama also challenged his fellow leaders to do more to help the growing diaspora of refugees across the globe. The White House announced ahead of the speech that the president had secured $650 million in pledges of financial aid from the private sector.

But Obama implored his audience to "do more to open our hearts to help refugees who are desperate for a home." He emphasized that those fleeing war-torn homelands are victims of tragic circumstances for which they are not responsible, and he added that the rest of the world must "have empathy to see ourselves, have to imagine what it would be like for our family, for our children, if the unspeakable happened to us."

The president concluded by returning, as he often did in the earliest days of his presidency, to his personal story. "My own family is made up of the flesh and blood and traditions and cultures and faiths from a lot of different parts of the world," Obama said.

Obama cited his family story as evidence of the existence of universal ideals and principles that are increasingly under assault in a globalizing world.

Such ideals, he said, strengthen his patriotism and make his country stronger.

"I can best serve my own people; I can best look after my own daughters by making sure that my actions seek what is right for all people and all children," Obama said.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman, Darlene Superville and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Greg Jaffe and David Nakamura of The Washington Post.

