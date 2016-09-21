Chipotle sauce turns chicken cluck-worthy

The smoky, sweet flavor of chipotle peppers, a dried and smoked ripe jalapeno pepper, is used as a rub for this pan-roasted chicken. The rub is made with chipotle powder. It can be found in the spice section of the market.

Chopped onions spice up oil and vinegar dressing. Tomato wedges coated with the dressing make a refreshing salad. Melted cheese on whole-wheat baguette completes the meal.

Fred Tasker's wine suggestion: This spicy dish would be nice with an exotic, lightly sweet white wine from Argentina called torrontes.

Pan-Roasted Chipotle Chicken

1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon honey

Olive oil spray

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, optional

Mix chipotle chile powder, cumin and honey together; set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Coat with olive oil spray. Add chicken, smooth side down. Brown 2 minutes. Turn and brown 2 more minutes. Spoon spice mixture over chicken. Cover skillet with a lid, lower heat to medium and cook 5 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 170 to 175 degrees. Garnish with cilantro.

Makes 2 servings.

Tomato Onion Salad With Cheese Toast

2 tablespoons diced red onion

1/4 cup bottled oil and vinegar dressing

Several leaves washed, ready-to-eat lettuce (about 2 cups)

2 ripe tomatoes, cut into several wedges

1/2 baguette

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Stir onion and dressing together. Divide lettuce between 2 dinner plates and place tomatoes on top. Spoon dressing over top. Cut baguette in half lengthwise. Spread cheese on top and toast under the broiler or in a toaster oven until cheese melts.

Makes 2 servings.

Food on 09/21/2016