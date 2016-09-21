Dallas-Ft. Worth prospect impressed by Hogs' victory over TCU

Another top prospect in Texas was able to watch Arkansas defeat TCU 41-38 in double overtime, and he liked what he saw.

Junior safety Atanza Vongor, 6-1, 195 pounds, of South Grand Prairie High School in Texas attended the game as a TCU recruit.

“They’re coming up even more than the past years,” said Vongor of the Razorbacks. “Obviously, the win over TCU was big. They got on top of them quick. The offense is really looking good. They’re a well-rounded team.”

ESPN rates Vongor the No. 14 safety and the No. 185 overall prospect in the nation. Of Arkansas’ starting safeties, Josh Liddell is a junior while Santos Ramirez is a redshirt sophomore. Vongor is looking for immediate playing time.

“I definitely want to come in somewhere from day one and go to work,” Vongor said.

Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Baylor, TCU, Michigan and Texas A&M are among the 15 schools that have extended scholarship offers. He was named the District 8-6A Defensive Sophomore of the Year after recording 67 tackles last year.

Vongor, who’s being recruited by linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell, said a trip to Fayetteville is possible.

“I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I’m definitely considering it.”

South Grand Prairie Coach Brent Whitson calls Vongor one of the finest kids he’s coached.

“I grew up in a Christian home,” Vongor said. “All of my family are church-going people. People who preach hard work and integrity. So we try to apply that in all aspects of life.”