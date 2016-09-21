FedEx beats estimates for first-quarter profit

MEMPHIS -- FedEx Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $715 million.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $14.66 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.44 billion.

The company boosted its outlook for full-year profit after topping analysts' estimates for first-quarter earnings on continuing growth in e-commerce, and gave its first indications of how acquired Dutch shipper TNT Express would affect results.

Adjusted earnings will be $11.85 to $12.35 a share, excluding pension accounting adjustments, for fiscal 2017, Memphis-based FedEx said in a statement Tuesday. Its earlier forecast was $11.75 to $12.25. The guidance excludes the impact of TNT Express.

"The integration of TNT Express is proceeding smoothly, and the level of team members' engagement is outstanding," Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith said in the statement.

FedEx credited higher yields on air and ground shipments, cost-cutting at FedEx Express and volume growth for first-quarter results that topped estimates. Adjusted earnings climbed to $2.90 a share in the three months ended Aug. 31, compared with the $2.79 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased to $14.7 billion, while analysts anticipated $14.6 billion.

FedEx shares rose $1.39 to close Tuesday at $162.65, before the quarterly report was released. The shares gained 9.2 percent this year through Tuesday's close.

FedEx said Monday it would raise U.S. shipping rates an average 3.9 percent at FedEx Express effective Jan. 2 and 4.9 percent at FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery. The company also said it would adjust fuel surcharges on a weekly basis, instead of monthly, starting Feb. 6. The action reduces the lag time between changes in fuel prices and when the surcharge adjusts to two weeks from two months. The shipping-rate increase follows similar steps by United Parcel Service Inc.

Including TNT Express, FedEx said full-year adjusted earnings will be $10.85 to $11.35 a share.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

Business on 09/21/2016